Jon Huntsman Is Desperately Trying To Convince People He's Happy Polling At 1%

Jon Huntsman is putting all his eggs in the New Hampshire basket. All of them.



Huntsman is “boycotting” tonight’s Las Vegas debate essentially because he wants New Hampshire to know he loves them more. From last night’s Piers Morgan:

“We know the people of Nevada are experiencing high unemployment, high foreclosure rates. They deserve a straight-up conversation with the candidates, but as of right now, we’re standing with the people of New Hampshire and boycotting not only the caucus but the debate tomorrow night.”

Which is a nice is arguably foolish gesture: Perry is way down, Cain seems weak after this weekend’s time in the media spotlight, and Romney is already boring people. Also? He’s broke. In short, it seems like a perfect time for Huntsman to shine and hope for some popular support to boot.

Moreover, Huntsman’s devotion to New Hampshire doesn’t appear to be paying off. Literally. Huntsman only raised $1000 from that state during the last quarter.

Additionally, he’s currently polling nationally at 1%.

But he says he’s not worried.

I like where we’re going in New Hampshire. All the polls show that we’re moving up. We’re now in low double-digits.

This is exactly where we want to be. We want a steady gradual substantive rise because that’s what the people of New Hampshire demand. And whoever makes it through the New Hampshire primary always bursts upon the political stage with viability down market.



