So, Jon Hilsenrath Just Told CNBC That Bernanke Will...

Whenever the WSJ’s Jon Hilsenrath speaks, everyone in the market listens.



Moments ago, Hilsenrath told CNBC that there will be “important messages” coming from the Federal Reserve tomorrow.

However, he reiterated that Bernanke was not likely to say anything about any “new policy.”

Hilsenrath said he would be looking for “economic signals” from the Fed Chairman.

