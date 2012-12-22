Marine To Be Unchained From Bed And Released From Mexican Prison

Hammar is being held in the notorious CEDES prison in Matamoros, Mexico.

Photo: Mexican government

Jon Hammar, the U.S. Marine strapped to a bed in solitary confinement in a Mexican prison on a gun charge, will be released today, his mother told Fox News.His release was confirmed by the Mexican embassy.



Yesterday Mexico’s ambassador insisted that Hammar would “remain under detention during the duration of his trial” for a federal level weapon felony.

Hammar, 27, and fellow Marine Ian McDonough were headed to Costa Rica in a ’72 Winnebago to hunt and surf, but Hammar was arrested on August 13 after he crossed into Mexico and declared an antique shotgun to Mexican customs officials.

McDonough, 27, told Fox News that four U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents told Hammar that there would be no problem regarding the trinket — described as a “glorified bb gun” by Hammar’s mother — as long as the required permit was submitted and he declared the gun to Mexican authorities.

Though Hammar was no longer in the Marine Corps, Marine officials regularly warn their service members about travel to Mexico. They even banned liberty travel to Tijuana in 2009.

Two Congressmen, Reps. Michael Grimm, R-N.Y., and Duncan Hunter, R-Calif — who are former Marines themselves — called for a national boycott of travel to Mexico on account of Hammar’s incarceration, according to a separate Fox News report.

“Until U.S. Marine Jon Hammar is released, I am calling on all Americans to cancel their vacations to Mexico and not to book any travel there,” Grimm told Fox, referring to Mexico’s treatment of the vet as an “absolute disgrace.”

