Jon Hamm Unveiled Mercedes' Sexy New Super-Coupe At The New York Auto Show

If you’ve ever wondered what Don Draper would drive if he were around today, wonder no more. It seems that Don Draper’s living embodiment may have answered that question for you today.

Actor Jon Hamm and Mercedes Benz USA chief executive Steve Cannon unveiled the company’s stylish new S63 AMG 4MATIC Coupe in a presentation at the 2014 New York International Auto Show.

The S63 AMG is the latest offering from the mad scientists at Mercedes’ AMG performance division. Powered by the tuning division’s signature hand-built 5.5 litre Biturbo V-8, the S63 will rumble to 60mph in just 3.9 seconds and all the way up to an electronically limited 186 mph top speed.

The S63’s monster V-8 puts out 577hp and an earth-moving 644 lb/ft of torque. Performance aside, the S63 will still coddle its occupants in traditional Mercedes comfort in the form of handcrafted Nappa leather seats and high-definition TFT info-tainment displays. The Benz’s new Teutonic bruiser will also be packed with Mercedes’ full lineup of safety and performance features including 4MATIC all-wheel drive, high-performance ceramic brakes, and AIRMATIC air suspension.

Mercedes has not yet announced the S63 AMG 4MATIC Coupe’s price, though it may be in the same range as the $155,000 CL63 AMG it replaces.

Take a look at the Vine courtesy of Mercedes Benz.

Here is a closer look at the S63 AMG 4MATIC Coupe:

