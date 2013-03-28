Jon Hamm Calls The Media 'Rude' For Talking About His Private Parts

Rolling StoneJon Hamm graces the cover of the latest issue of Rolling Stone and the “Mad Men” actor is addressing reports about his … parts.



According to past reports, “AMC’s marketing team had to do some Photoshop magic on promotional booklets that went out to press in order to make his privates more, well, private.”

Additionally, tabloids claimed Hamm was “politely instructed” by an AMC staffer “to please wear underwear while shooting his scenes.”

Now Hamm is opening up about the invasive reports for the first time in Rolling Stone, lamenting, “They’re called ‘privates’ for a reason. I’m wearing pants, for f**k’s sake. Lay off.”

“Most of it’s tongue-in-cheek, but it is a little rude,” Hamm continued in the mag. “It just speaks to a broader freedom that people feel like they have — a prurience.”

And the 42-year-old actor didn’t stop there.

“I mean, it’s not like I’m a f**king lead miner. There are harder jobs in the world. But when people feel the freedom to create Tumblr accounts about my c—, I feel like that wasn’t part of the deal [of fame],” he explained.

“But whatever,” adds Hamm. “I guess it’s better than being called out for the opposite.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.