Jon Hamm opens up about going to rehab for alcoholism

Jon Hamm hasn’t had the easiest couple years, but he’s getting refreshingly frank about the experience.

The 45-year-old “Mad Men” actor has talked to fashion site Mr. Porter’s The Journal about when he went to rehab for alcohol addiction in 2015.

Hamm is pushing against the stigmas that can often be attached to rehab.

“It has all these connotations, but it’s just an extended period of talking about yourself,” Hamm said. “People go for all sorts of reasons, not all of which are chemically related. But there’s something to be said for pulling yourself out of the grind for a period of time and concentrating on recalibrating the system. And it works. It’s great.”

He’s also a proponent of therapy, something he said he’s done since the ’90s.

“I find it very helpful,” Hamm said. He started therapy after the death of his father. “So what do you do? Go and see a professional. I preach it from the mountaintops. I know it’s a luxury and it’s not something everyone can afford. But if you can, do it. It’s like a mental gym.”

Hamm was a little-known actor in Hollywood for years before “Mad Man” launched him to stardom. While his career has slowed down since the ending of the AMC drama series, he has a number of projects on the way. His espionage comedy with Isla Fisher and Zach Galifianakis, “Keeping Up with the Joneses,” is out in theatres October 21.

