Jon Hamm: 'Money, to me, is a means to an end'

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images ‘To me, the main reason to have money is to remove the hindrances that accompany being broke,’ says actor Jon Hamm.

For actor Jon Hamm, money isn’t everything.

“Money, for me, is a means to an end: to pay your bills and eat,” he recently told Wealthsimple magazine.

The “Mad Men” star went on to say that money can buy you peace of mind — but only up to a certain point.

“I’ve never been driven by money — there are more important things to life,” Hamm said. “But not having money can be a hindrance — it can make life hard, and you spend time worrying about not having it. To me, the main reason to have money is to remove the hindrances that accompany being broke. Once those hindrances are out of the way, it doesn’t matter if you have a ton of money or just a comfortable amount.”

During his interview with the online investing service, Hamm also spoke about growing up in St. Louis, Missouri. He said that his family was “never rich,” but he had plenty of “friends who had money.” Hamm, who spent years as a restaurant server and a teacher before making it big in Hollywood, said his upbringing led him to realise that money cannot solve most of life’s problems — nor could it ever make tasks like yard work or shoveling snow remotely enjoyable.

“These were chores, not a real, paying job, but from time to time my grandmother would slip me a few bucks,” he told Wealthsimple magazine. “The money didn’t change my attitude. All these decades later, I still hate yard work.”

NOW WATCH: These are the watches worn by some of the most powerful men in finance



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.