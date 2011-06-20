CASTING CALL: Here's What The "Bridesmaids" Bunch Is Up To Next

Megan Angelo
jon hamm

Last week’s casting saw a dearth of female bookings, but the women came back strong this week — Eva Mendes and Kate Winslet chose their next roles.

Plus, Billy Bob Thornton is staffing up the first pic he’s directed in nearly 10 years — and Rob Lowe is going from “Parks and Rec” nice guy to real-life psychopath.

And several “Bridesmaids” stars are cashing in on their box office victory.

HBO and Darren Star are developing a new series for Goldie Hawn -- based on the book The Viagra Diaries.

And so did Kevin Bacon.

A Lifetime movie on suspected murderer Drew Peterson has snagged some big names: Rob Lowe will play Peterson.

Nia Vardalos will star in a new film out of the American Girl franchise.

