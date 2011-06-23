Don Draper Isn't Going Anywhere: Jon Hamm Just Inked A Three-Year "Mad Men" Deal

Megan Angelo
draper

Millions of “Mad Men” fans can breathe easy — Jon Hamm just signed a contract that will keep him on the AMC drama for at least three more years.

The deal brings a nice sense of stability to fans, who endured painful squabbling between show creator Matthew Weiner, AMC and Lionsgate earlier this year.

It also reportedly brings Hamm a fat paycheck.

He’ll be making $250,000 per episode by the time the deal tops out.

He currently makes $100,000 per episode.

So where does the new deal put him among TV’s highest-earning male leads?

His co-star, Charlie Sheen, famously pulled in $2 million an episode -- but at a rate of $550,000 per ep, Jon Cryer is no schlump himself.

McDreamy has been good to Patrick Dempsey -- he makes $250,000 per episode.

Now check out how Mark Zuckerberg built Facebook into a $50 billion plus company.

Click here to see the secrets of Zuckerberg's success >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.