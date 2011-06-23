Don Draper Isn't Going Anywhere: Jon Hamm Just Inked A Three-Year "Mad Men" Deal

Millions of “Mad Men” fans can breathe easy — Jon Hamm just signed a contract that will keep him on the AMC drama for at least three more years.



The deal brings a nice sense of stability to fans, who endured painful squabbling between show creator Matthew Weiner, AMC and Lionsgate earlier this year.

It also reportedly brings Hamm a fat paycheck.

He’ll be making $250,000 per episode by the time the deal tops out.

He currently makes $100,000 per episode.

So where does the new deal put him among TV’s highest-earning male leads?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.