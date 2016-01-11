Jon Hamm won his final 'Mad Men' Golden Globe and called Don Draper a 'horrible person'

Jon Hamm can now bookend his time on “Mad Men” with two Golden Globe Awards.

Hamm was awarded his first Globe in 2008, a year after “Mad Men” premiered. It took eight years, five more nominations, and the show’s final season for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association to honour Hamm again. And the actor seemed surprise by the win.

“Thank you for including me in this insanely talented group of actors,” he began in his acceptance speech. “I really did not think I was going to do this.”

He went on to thank the studio that made sure the show got “on the air and stayed on the air.” And then he thanked those who created and then wrote the

“horrible person all the way through to the end of the ride, and picking me to play them.”

He also played off the show’s surprise ending, which had Hamm’s Don Draper joining a meditation circle only to later come up with the 1971 Coca-Cola commercial titled “Hilltop.”

“Thank you for not taking my suggestion and ending the entire series on Chumbawamba. You picked the right song,” he said to “Mad Men” creator Matthew Weiner.

Rami Malek (“Mr. Robot”), Wagner Moura (“Narcos”), Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”), and Liev Schreiber (“Ray Donovan”) were also nominated in the category.

