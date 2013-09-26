See Jon Hamm And Amy Poehler's 'Losers Only' Emmy Party Invitation

John Shearer/Getty Jon Hamm and Amy Poehler hosted a ‘Losers Lounge’ after Sunday’s Emmys.

“Mad Men” star Jon Hamm has been nominated for eleven Emmy awards

— and lost them all.

“Parks and Recreation” actress Amy Poehler has been nominated nine times — she too has walked away empty handed every time.

In order to celebrate their losses after Sunday’s Emmy Awards, Hamm and Poehler hosted a Losers Lounge at Soho House following the telecast.

And the losers came out in droves, including the hosts’ pals Jimmy Kimmel, Elisabeth Moss, David Spade, Fred Armisen and January Jones.

But if a winner showed up to the bash, they were required to cough up a donation to the Worldwide Orphans fund.

By the end of the night, the loser squad raised almost $US20,000 for the cause.

If you think the party was a joke by Hamm and Poehler, check out the very serious invite sent out below (via THR):

