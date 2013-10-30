8 Ridiculous Things Jon Gruden Said On Monday Night Football Last Night

ESPN’s Jon Gruden goes a bit off the rails during Monday Night Football broadcasts from time to time.

He’s hyper-energetic, and sometimes odd things come out of his mouth as a result.

During last night’s underwhelming 14-9 Seahawks win over the Rams, Gruden was in rare form. A bunch of people on Reddit’s r/nfl collected his best quotes in a thread.

They’re hilarious out of context:

“Mike, did you ever see the movie ‘Cast Away?’ In that movie, Tom Hanks’ only friend was a ball named Wilson. In this game, Russell Wilson’s only friend is a football.” “Ultra high speed slow mo” “He should voicemail get open!” “Mike, the best band to ever come out of Seattle was, of course, Pearl Jam. And that’s what I expect the Seahawks to do — just jam it up the middle.” “The Seahawks defence has to go balls deep to win this game.” “I bet you like sitting at red lights.” “I just wanna see some football.” “I’m going to scare a lot of kids Thursday night.”

ESPN has gotten incredibly unlucky with its MNF slate this year. At least Gruden is keeping the people entertained.

Check out the entire Reddit thread here >

