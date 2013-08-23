AD OF THE DAY: Hooters Waitress Gets Quizzed On Her Football Knowledge

NFL analyst and former coach Jon Gruden puts a Hooters waitress through her paces in a new ad for the macho restaurant chain.

The ad plays on Gruden’s “QB Camp” segments on SportsCenter, in which the Super Bowl-winning coach and former Hooters oyster shucker probes incoming NFL Draft prospects on their knowledge of the game.

In the Hooters ad, Gruden first analyses the blonde bombshell Casey Luckey’s pouring technique before asking her who a quarterback’s primary receiver would be on a “Spider 2-Z Snag.”

Luckey fires back the correct answer, AND hits Gruden with who’d she’d throw to if the first receiver were covered. Dare to dream, gentlemen.

The ad was produced by Skiver and will begin airing on television next week. USA Today called it the “worst Hooters commercial” — what do you think?

