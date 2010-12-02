Jon Gruden Meeting With Miami Hurricanes Today

Photo: AP

According to a report in the Miami Herald, University of Miami athletic director Kirby Hocutt is travelling to Tampa today to meet with ESPN analyst Jon Gruden about the Hurricanes vacant head coaching position.When speculation about the hiring began on Sunday, Gruden said he was “committed to Monday Night Football and to ESPN,” but has apparently softened that not very solid stance.



Gruden last coached for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2008, before moving to the broadcast booth.

Who are the other top coaching candidates this offseason? >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.