Jon Gosselin Is Waiting Tables After Losing His Reality TV Fortune

Jon Gosselin of TLC’s “Jon & Kate Plus 8” reality TV show fame was once pulling in 10 million viewers a week, living in a $US1.3 million Pennsylvania home, and on every red carpet and magazine cover.

Today, Jon lives in a secluded cabin in the woods with no internet or television and gets by by waiting tables at a small restaurant nearby.

So how did Jon’s life change so drastically?

“It’s nearly impossible to find work,” the father of eight revealed to “Entertainment Tonight.”

After the couple’s messy divorce and cancellation of their reality show, Jon went on a party spree in New York and Las Vegas, where he was paid to make appearances.

“I went there because it was contracted, so I could earn income to pay my attorneys to protect me in court,” Jon explains. “I was living the high life because everyone was paying for it.”

Despite the reality show’s success and earning around $22,500 per episode, Jon says “I haven’t grossed millions and millions of dollars.”

etonline.com Today, Jon lives in a cabin in the woods and is a server at the Black Dog restaurant.

So, the 36-year-old went back to work waiting tables at Black Dog restaurant in Beckersville, Pa.

“At first I was nervous because I didn’t know how people would react,” he says. “But then I’m thinking, ‘It’s fun and I get to talk to people, and technically they already know me.'”

Now, he says, he isn’t struggling to make ends meet anymore.

“I’ve hit rock bottom like 20 times, but then I bounce back and go somewhere else.”

“I don’t regret anything,” he insists, “because you learn from your mistakes.”

