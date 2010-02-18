Jon Gosselin, TLC Kiss And Make-up

For those who still care about the fate of the Gosselin family on TV, Jon Gosselin and TLC settled their differences today.



According to the New York Times, TLC confirmed that the entire Gosselin clan remains under contract with the network, which “potentially reopen[s] the door to more reality TV from the famous family.”

Discovery-owned TLC sued Gosselin for breach of contract claiming he had given unauthorised interviews last October. Gosselin retaliated with a lawsuit of his own, suing TLC for $5 million claiming the network was harming his career by limiting his exposure.

Production of Jon and Kate Plus 8 stalled due to the couple’s divorce and the legal spars, but a show without Jon, starring Kate, is slated to debut later this spring.

