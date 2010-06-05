Jon Friedman To Newsweek: Stop Copying The Economist And 'Be Daring For A Change'

Joe Pompeo

Jon Friedman of MarketWatch went on WSJ’s “News Hub” to weigh in on a conversation about “How to Salvage Newsweek.”

His advice to Newsweek, paraphrased:

  • Try to do a better job at being The Economist.
  • Or else stop copying The Economist and do something more original.
  • Find someone crazy enough to buy you or else go out of business.
  • Put the magazine to bed and become an online-only operation merged with Slate.com.

Watch the video below:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.