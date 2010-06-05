Jon Friedman To Newsweek: Stop Copying The Economist And 'Be Daring For A Change'

Jon Friedman of MarketWatch went on WSJ’s “News Hub” to weigh in on a conversation about “How to Salvage Newsweek.”
His advice to Newsweek, paraphrased:
- Try to do a better job at being The Economist.
- Or else stop copying The Economist and do something more original.
- Find someone crazy enough to buy you or else go out of business.
- Put the magazine to bed and become an online-only operation merged with Slate.com.
Watch the video below:
