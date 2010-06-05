Jon Friedman To Newsweek: Stop Copying The Economist And 'Be Daring For A Change'

Jon Friedman of MarketWatch went on WSJ’s “News Hub” to weigh in on a conversation about “How to Salvage Newsweek.”



His advice to Newsweek, paraphrased:

Try to do a better job at being The Economist.

Or else stop copying The Economist and do something more original.

Find someone crazy enough to buy you or else go out of business.

Put the magazine to bed and become an online-only operation merged with Slate.com.

Watch the video below:



