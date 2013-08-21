These Stunning Photos Show How Fast Food Is 'Revolting And Mouthwatering' All At Once

Photographer Jon Feinstein was curious about America’s “love/hate relationship” with fast food.

He decided to scan images of fast food to take an up-close look at popular menu items.

“Under austere, uniform lighting; stripped of branding, packaging and iconography, the food takes on a scientific, yet ethereal quality that is at times both revolting and mouthwatering,” Feinstein writes on his website.

Feinstein doesn’t label what the fast food items are, but most are instantly recognisable. The only captions are the fat contents listed for the food.

Feinstein gave us permission to publish his photos.

