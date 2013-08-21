These Stunning Photos Show How Fast Food Is 'Revolting And Mouthwatering' All At Once

Ashley Lutz
Jon feinsteinJon Feinstein

Photographer Jon Feinstein was curious about America’s “love/hate relationship” with fast food.
He decided to scan images of fast food to take an up-close look at popular menu items.

“Under austere, uniform lighting; stripped of branding, packaging and iconography, the food takes on a scientific, yet ethereal quality that is at times both revolting and mouthwatering,” Feinstein writes on his website.

Feinstein doesn’t label what the fast food items are, but most are instantly recognisable. The only captions are the fat contents listed for the food.

Feinstein gave us permission to publish his photos.

9 grams of fat.

Source: Jon Feinstein

36 grams of fat.

Source: Jon Feinstein

39 grams of fat.

Source: Jon Feinstein

30 grams of fat.

Source: Jon Feinstein

2.25 grams of fat.

Source: Jon Feinstein

16 grams of fat.

Source: Jon Feinstein

14 grams of fat.

Source: Jon Feinstein

23 grams of fat.

Source: Jon Feinstein

18 grams of fat.

Source: Jon Feinstein

Source: Jon Feinstein

2.6 grams of fat.

Source: Jon Feinstein

26 grams of fat.

Source: Jon Feinstein

11 grams of fat.

Source: Jon Feinstein

42 grams of fat.

Source: Jon Feinstein

8 grams of fat.

Source: Jon Feinstein

