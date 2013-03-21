Jon Favreau And Diplo Take Us On A Wild Ride In Doritos' New Ad [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, Adland. Here’s what you need to know today:



When it comes to Doritos ads, we’re mostly used to consumers creating the content for the company’s “Crash the Super Bowl” contest. But now the chip has joined forces with Jon Favreau and Diplo to create a cool new commercial by Goodby Silverstein & Partners.

Co.Create made an inspiring list of ad creatives’ side passions.

It turns out that in spite of meager ratings, AMC’s “The Pitch” is back for another season. This agency’s set to appear on the show.

Mashable talks about how half of what advertisers know about you is wrong.

TechMediaNetwork just hired a new COO, CRO, and CTO: Doug Llewellyn from CBS Interactive, Mike Kisserberth from IDG Consumer & SMB, and John Potter also from CBS Interactive, respectively.

Mobile advertising company MassiveImpact released that its platform helped business app developer and publisher ViMAP increase its monetization by 150 per cent.

