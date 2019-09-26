Jon Cryer says he didn't lose his virginity to Demi Moore, despite what she said in her new memoir

Jean Baptiste Lacroix/Getty Images and George Pimental/Getty Images Jon Cryer and Demi Moore starred in 1984’s ‘No Small Affair’ together.

Actor Jon Cryer revealed on Twitter Tuesday that he didn’t actually lose his virginity to Demi Moore – despite what the actress wrote in her new memoir.

“While I’m sure she was totally justified making that assumption based on my skill level (and the stunned look on my face at the time), I had actually lost my virginity in high school,” Cryer wrote.

In her memoir, Moore shared she was “callous” with Cryer’s feelings, and said she “stole what could have been such an important and beautiful moment from him.”

“While I’m sure she was totally justified making that assumption based on my skill level (and the stunned look on my face at the time), I had actually lost my virginity in high school,” Cryer wrote in his tweet.

Cryer also responded to Moore, who starred opposite the actor in 1984’s “No Small Affair,” saying she was “callous” with his feelings and “stole what could have been such an important and beautiful moment from him.”

“The good thing about this is she doesn’t have to feel bad about it anymore,” he said on Twitter.

In her memoir, Moore said that she and Cryer played lovers in the film.

“Jon fell for me in real life, too, and lost his virginity to me while we were making that movie,” she wrote, adding that she “started to do some seriously self-destructive things during that period.”

But her costar Cryer had nothing but love and support for the actress, and said she was “right” about him being in love with her.

“I was over the moon for her during a very troubled time in her life,” the actor wrote in a touching subsequent tweet. “I have nothing but affection for her and not a regret in the world.”

Even though Cryer didn’t seem bothered by Moore revealing they’d once had sex, fans in his Twitter mentions expressed their dismay that the actress would choose to share intimate details about her sexual history with Cryer.

But others praised Cryer for handling the situation with grace.

Elsewhere in her memoir, Moore opened up about her experience as a sexual assault survivor, and the struggles she faced in her relationships, especially with ex-husband Ashton Kutcher.

A representative for Moore didn’t immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

