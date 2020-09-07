Jon Cryer shut down Rep. Matt Gaetz who said Charlie Sheen carried 'Two and a Half Men'

Dia Dipasupil/WireImage Jon Cryer at the premiere of ‘Big Time Adolescence.’

Actor Jon Cryer was engaged in a political clash over the weekend with Republican congressman Matt Gaetz who tweeted that Charlie Sheen “Totally carried Two and a Half Men.”

In response, Cryer tweeted: “Is that why, after he left, it lasted for 4 more years and I won an Emmy for Best Actor in a Comedy?”

The pair initially crossed paths after Cryer criticised Gaetz’s political record, highlighting the congressman’s proximity to white supremacist groups and endorsing Gaetz’s Democratic opponent, Phil Ehr.

Getty Republican congressman Matt Gaetz.

Cryer tweeted: “Rep. @mattgaetz invited a white supremacist to the State of the Union, attempted to intimidate a federal witness, and endorsed a sociopathic bigot who applauded the deaths of migrants for congress. I just donated to his opponent @PhilEhr.”

Rep. @mattgaetz invited a white supremacist to the State of the Union, attempted to intimidate a federal witness, and endorsed a sociopathic bigot who applauded the deaths of migrants for congress. I just donated to his opponent @PhilEhr https://t.co/wAVK0CR0nt https://t.co/dXfLMSvqXy — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) September 5, 2020

In response, Gaetz, who represents Florida’s 1st congressional district, and is an outspoken supporter and ally of President Donald Trump, responded back by tweeting: “Charlie Sheen totally carried two and a half men.”

Charlie Sheen totally carried two and a half men. https://t.co/bNxQ9EegY7 — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) September 6, 2020

Cryer quickly rebutted: “Is that why, after he left, it lasted for 4 more years and I won an Emmy for Best Actor in a Comedy?”

Is that why, after he left, it lasted for 4 more years and I won an Emmy for Best Actor in a Comedy? https://t.co/VTE6g2yjZp — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) September 6, 2020

Later in a follow-up tweet, Cryer said that his earlier comments were not meant as a “Slam on Charlie.”

“He was undeniably the star of the show,” Cryer tweeted about Sheen. “And a fantastic actor. Despite his issues, we had many more highs than lows. But you can’t say he ‘carried’ a show that lasted four years without him.”

And FWIW, this wasn’t meant as a slam on Charlie. He was undeniably the star of the show. And a fantastic actor. Despite his issues, we had many more highs than lows. But you can’t say he “carried” a show that lasted four years without him. — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) September 6, 2020

“Two and a Half Men” first debuted on CBS in 2003 with both Cryer and Charlie Sheen in leading roles. In 2011, however, the show was put on an extended hiatus after Charlie Sheen was admitted to rehab, although soon after Sheen was fired from the show after a now-infamous public breakdown which saw him publically insult and berate the show’s creator, Chuck Lorre.

Ashton Kutcher was drafted in to replace Sheen and Cryer continued on the show through to its final 12th season in 2015, winning an Emmy for Best Supporting Actor the year after Sheen was replaced.

Cryer won a total of two Primetime Emmy Awards for his role on the show whilst Sheen was nominated four times but never won. Kutcher was never nominated.

