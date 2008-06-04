Jon Corzine Still Holds Grudge Against Joe Perella

Page Six: NEW Jersey Gov. Jon Corzine was having a quiet dinner at San Pietro the other night with former US Commerce Secretary Bill Daley (oldest son of Chicago Mayor Richard Daley) when over to the table came legendary Wall Street dealmaker Joe Perella. Corzine introduced him to Daley, “He [Perella] used to beat the hell out of me at Goldman Sachs.”



