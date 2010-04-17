Jon Corzine Is Getting Engaged!

This is nice.



Jon Corzine, the former Goldmanite and New Jersey Governor and Senator, is getting hitched to Sharon Elghanayan, who he’s been dating since 2004.

“I think he’s the greatest thing since sliced bread,” she told the New Jersey Newsroom,

He feels the same way.

“She is one of the most stable human beings I’ve ever met. She got an equilibrium.”

Look at the happy couple.

At least Goldman has something to celebrate today.

