Jon Corzine: CNBC's New Correspondent?





Jon Corzine, the former Goldman Sachs chief and Senator who was ousted from the NJ governor’s office in November’s election, may soon be a regular face on CNBC.

NJ.com reports that, according to Corzine confidantes, the ex-governor “has arranged to be a regular guest host and commentator on the financial-news network CNBC, among other national outlets.”

Corzine, who will reportedly be a guest host on CNBC’s morning program, has made several TV appearances since leaving politics in January.

