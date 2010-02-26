Jon Corzine: CNBC's New Correspondent?

Jon Corzine, the former Goldman Sachs chief and Senator who was ousted from the NJ governor’s office in November’s election, may soon be a regular face on CNBC.
NJ.com reports that, according to Corzine confidantes, the ex-governor “has arranged to be a regular guest host and commentator on the financial-news network CNBC, among other national outlets.”
Corzine, who will reportedly be a guest host on CNBC’s morning program, has made several TV appearances since leaving politics in January.
Read more at The Huffington Post.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.