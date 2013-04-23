Jon Corzine Is Being Sued By MF Global's Bankruptcy Trustee

APBloomberg is reporting that Jon Corzine is being sued by MF Global’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy trustee Louis Freeh.



Broker-dealer MF Global collapsed in the fall of 2011 and more than a billion in customer funds went missing.

“The Trustee brings this action against Defendants for acts and omissions that culminated in the business collapse of the Company and the bankruptcies of the Debtors. As detailed herein, Defendants, in their capacities as officers, breached their fiduciary duties of care,loyalty, and oversight over the Company, and failed to act in good faith,” the complaint states.

The complaint Freeh filed against Corzine is embedded below.

MF Global v Jon Corzine [via Chapter11Cases.com]

