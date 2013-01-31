Here's What Jon Corzine Has Been Doing In His Spare Time Since MF Global Blew Up

In case you were wondering what Jon Corzine has been doing ever since ever since broker-dealer MF Global went under…



From DealBook’s Ben Protess:

Mr. Corzine, a former chief of Goldman Sachs, has started to regain his footing. He spent the summer on Long Island, traveled to France around the holidays and visited Central America for a humanitarian project involving children, setting up what he hopes will become a broader charitable effort. Mr. Corzine, 66, also spends time with his grandchildren and has office space in Midtown Manhattan, where he writes and trades with his own money.

In the most telling indication that Mr. Corzine is taking steps to put MF Global behind him, he was close to cooperating with Richard Ben Cramer, an author and a Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter, on a biography. Mr. Corzine’s lawyers were in the final stages of negotiating with Mr. Cramer this month when the author died from complications of lung cancer.

Well, he’s certainly keeping himself occupied.

