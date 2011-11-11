This Man Is The Voice Of Siri In The U.K., But Apple Doesn't Want You To Know About Him

Photo: via Jon Briggs

Six years ago, tech journalist Jon Briggs recorded over 5,000 sentences of spoken word for Scansoft, a text-to-speech company.To Briggs, it was just another voice acting gig, like his work for BBC Radio2, TomTom, and Garmin.



But when he heard his voice (called “Daniel” by Scansoft) in an iPhone 4S Siri commercial the other day, he knew it was his work.

Sometime afterwards, Apple contacted Briggs and told him to keep quiet about being the voice of Siri in the U.K., he told the Telegraph. Briggs isn’t having it, claiming no assocation with Apple.

It turns out that Scansoft was purchased by Nuance, the company Apple relies on for Siri’s voice recognition technology. (Apple bought Siri last year).

Nuance chopped up Briggs’ words into tiny “phonics,” which it pieces together to create Siri’s responses to your questions.

Read the rest of the Jon Briggs interview at The Telegraph >

Don’t Miss: After Two Weeks With Siri, It’s Already Changed The Way I Live My Life >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.