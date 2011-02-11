Jon Bones Jones – The Organic favourite

Online bombs have been lobbed at WWE for quite some time. Fans of professional wrestling have levied a number of criticisms against Vince McMahon and his family business for a number of things which signal a sharp declined from the company’s glory days.



Among these gripes, I’ll offer up “lack of organic stars”. Wrestlers like John Cena, Randy Orton, Batista, Sheamus, Jack Swagger, Alberto Del Rio, and others were pushed to the stars by WWE not so much because of popular demand (though some listed certainly have a plethora of fans), but because Vince McMahon and others decided, in a boardroom, that these guys would be his featured players.

As you may expect, fans of wrestlers that weren’t given the golden touch are often disappointed. Why continue cheering for someone who’s never going to break through to the main event, all because the company refuses to put any eggs into his basket?

On the other hand, in UFC, Dana White is allowing for one of his fighters to become an organic favourite.

Read the full post at Camel Clutch Blog →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.