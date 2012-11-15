Jon Bon Jovi's 19-Year-Old Daughter Arrested After Suspected Heroin Overdose

Stephanie Rose Bongiovi, left, with her famous father and mother in 2010.

Photo: AP

Jon Bon Jovi’s 19-year-old daughter Stephanie Rose Bongiovi was arrested at Hamilton College in Upstate New York early Wednesday morning after allegedly overdosing on heroin.Bongiovi was found unresponsive, but alive, in her college dorm room, where police and emergency personnel responded to the scene and discovered a “small quantity” of heroin, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, reports TMZ.



When the student came to, she was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and criminally using drug paraphernalia — all misdemeanours.

A 21-year-old male student was also arrested and charged with drug possession.

The two were eventually released from custody and have a court date in the future.

Following the incident, Hamilton College said in a statement WKTV:

“In addition to violating state law, the actions alleged to have been committed by the students violate Hamilton College policy. The college is cooperating with the police investigation. Our first concern is always for the safety of our students. Out of respect for the privacy of our students and in accordance with federal regulations we do not discuss individual health or disciplinary matters.”

Bongiovi is the eldest, and only daughter, of Jon Bon Jovi’s four children with his wife of 23 years, Dorothea Hurley.

