Jon Bon Jovi Takes A Break From His Tour To Walk A Fan Down The Aisle

While Jon Bon Jovi was in Las Vegas for his “Because We Can” tour this past weekend, he made a quick detour to the Graceland Wedding Chapel.

But the rocker, who wed wife Dorothea 24 years ago in the same chapel, wasn’t there for memory’s sake.

JBJ was there to walk his Australian fan, Branka Delic, down the aisle at her wedding to Gonzalo Cladera.

Bon Jovi fans Delic and Cladera started an online petition in August, begging him to help them get hitched at their Oct. 12 ceremony.

The two wrote on their site: “We’re living on a prayer and we want you to come lay your hands on me and walk me down the aisle!”

The bride-to-be continued to tweet at the rockstar leading up to the big day:

@BonJovi Vegas I’m heeeeere! Holiday workouts in full force anticipating jon to #bonjoviwalkmedowntheaisle

— branka delic (@branksd) October 8, 2013

@BonJovi 1 day to go Jon. I know you’re in LA tonight but tomorrow we’re in the same town baby #bonjoviwalkmedowntheaisle

— branka delic (@branksd) October 12, 2013

As luck (and persistence) would have it, Jon Bon Jovi showed up to the event.

Following the surprise, JBJ tweeted out a photo:

Congratulations @branksd! May you & Gonzalo have a lifetime of happiness, love & memories together – ALWAYS! pic.twitter.com/JuN8eNKfdi

— Bon Jovi (@BonJovi) October 13, 2013

After her star-studded nuptials, Delic Tweeted her delight:

@BonJovi you did more than make my dream come true, you changed my life forever! An amazing man with an amazing generous heart

— branka delic (@branksd) October 13, 2013

@BonJovi thanks, Jon. You’re an amazing human being for taking the time with us. See you in Sydney #championbloke

— branka delic (@branksd) October 14, 2013

