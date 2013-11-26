Jon Bon Jovi May Be Positioning Himself To Buy The Buffalo Bills And Move The Team To Toronto

Jon Bon Jovi is interested in buying the Buffalo Bills,

according to Jason La Canfora of CBSSports.com. This has led to speculation that Bon Jovi would need partners and those partners could be on the other side of Lake Ontario, in Toronto.

According to La Canfora, Bon Jovi has been working the inner circles of the NFL in order to position himself as viable candidate to be a future NFL owner. With teams rarely changing hands, the Bills could one of the only opportunities in the near future to purchase a team.

A representative for Bon Jovi told the Associated Press that the singer is not “currently pursuing” the Bills. Current Bills owner Ralph Wilson is 95 years old and the team is expected to be sold after he passes away.

Speculation has been raised that Bon Jovi could align with Maple Leaf Sports, who own the Maple Leafs in the NHL and the Raptors in the NBA. The NFL does not allow teams to be owned by corporations, but Maple Leaf Sports could partner with Bon Jovi by building and owning a new NFL stadium in Toronto with Bon Jovi as the principal owner of the team.

According to La Canfora, the NFL wants to keep the team in Western New York, but a new stadium in Toronto could mean the majority of home games would be played in Toronto.

