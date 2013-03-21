Jon Bon Jovi Just Listed His Manhattan Duplex For A Whopping $42 Million

Julie Zeveloff
bon jovi soho apartment

Want to live like a rockstar? Well if you have $42 million, now you can live like Jon Bon Jovi.

After more than a year of speculation that it would hit the market, the rockstar has listed his duplex apartment in Manhattan’s SoHo neighbourhood for a sky-high price, celebrity real estate blogger The Real Estalker reports.

The duplex, listed with Corcoran, has a massive great room, five bedrooms, and 5.5 bathrooms. Even better, the apartment comes fully furnished, and as you can see from the listing photos, the crooner has great taste.

Bon Jovi bought the place for $24 million back in 2007, according to Curbed NY: if he sells for anywhere near the current asking price, he’ll make a tidy profit.

The apartment is located on Mercer Street, in NYC's trendy SoHo neighbourhood.

It has 11 rooms in total, including a great room with 11-foot ceilings.

Floor-to-ceiling windows mean every corner of the apartment is filled with light.

There's a wood-burning fireplace.

And five bedrooms in total. We like the minimalist design approach.

The kitchen is sleek and modern.

There's not one, but three terraces.

Now that's a $42 million view.

