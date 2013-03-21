Jon Bon Jovi Just Listed His Manhattan Duplex For A Whopping $42 Million

Want to live like a rockstar? Well if you have $42 million, now you can live like Jon Bon Jovi.



After more than a year of speculation that it would hit the market, the rockstar has listed his duplex apartment in Manhattan’s SoHo neighbourhood for a sky-high price, celebrity real estate blogger The Real Estalker reports.

The duplex, listed with Corcoran, has a massive great room, five bedrooms, and 5.5 bathrooms. Even better, the apartment comes fully furnished, and as you can see from the listing photos, the crooner has great taste.

Bon Jovi bought the place for $24 million back in 2007, according to Curbed NY: if he sells for anywhere near the current asking price, he’ll make a tidy profit.

