Meet Jon Benjamin, Whom You Watch On TV All The Time Without Knowing It

Or, rather, he has a voice in it — which is why you don’t recognise him from this photo.

Benjamin currently voices the leads on two of the best animated comedies on TV, “Bob’s Burgers” on Fox and “Archer” on FX.

He’s also had parts on “Family Guy,” “American Dad!” and “Aqua Teen Hunger Force.”

(It’s ironic that Benjamin’s made his name voicing cartoon characters — when he first started in comedy, his go-to bit involved him being perfectly silent.)

But now, besides having the distinction of working steadily and successfully in television, the Worcester, Mass. native is entering the Comedy Central fold with his own series, following in the footsteps of Sarah Silverman and Demetri Martin.

This time, he’s going live-action.

“Jon Benjamin Has a Van” premieres tonight and spoofs the news magazine format.

It marks Benjamin’s true debut as a full-time, visible series star.

And if it isn’t a hit by tomorrow, it probably will be soon.

Comedy Central is patient with its stars, no matter how jarring their aesthetic may seem at first. And Andrew Steele, an executive producer at “Funny or Die,” had a hand in the development of “Van.”

Jon Benjamin Has a Van

