Meet the man who made "multiple six figures" in 5 days -- playing daily fantasy sports

In the world of daily fantasy sports, there are two types of games: cash games and tournaments. Cash games can be head-to-head against one person, or a 50/50 league where the top half of point earners get paid.

Tournaments get most of the publicity, though, with million dollar payouts for first prize being a weekly occurrence during the NFL season.

We spent the day with one of the top tournament players in the world to see what it takes to consistently place highly in tournaments.

And for the full story on daily fantasy sports, check out the Business Insider Special Report “The Deep End.”

Producer: Andrew Stern

Cinematography: Sam Rega

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.