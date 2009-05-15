Jon & Kate Plus Hate? Finally David Zaslav Has A Problem

David Zaslav’s Discovery has been on a roll. Great ratings, a positive earnings surprise and stock price that makes other media moguls green with envy.

Now, though, he has a problem with his TLC’s highest-rated program, Jon & Kate Plus 8, a reality show about a young (fertility drug-crazed) couple with eight kids. The hubby, Jon, has apparently being catting around with college co-eds and one particular young, suburban elementary school teacher. While we admire his energy, the coming marital squabble has the potential to kill the show’s feel-good vibe.

This isn’t only a minor cable TV dust-up. US Weekly’s Jon & Kate covers have been huge sellers–making the C-list the new A-list–and that has network execs watching closely.

Kim Masters, writing on the Daily Beast, says it’s a problem, no doubt about it. She quotes Ted Harbert, president and CEO of the Comcast Entertainment Group, as saying that the piles of ad revenue a show like throws off, even in reruns, starts to erode when there are no more fresh episodes.

Kate kicking Jon to the curb would likely have that effect.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.