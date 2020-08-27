This site offers high-end watch brands at some of the most competitive prices you'll find

Name-brand watches can be tough to find at competitive prices.
While Rolex watches might be the most talked about wrist wear in the country, finding a timepiece with an established brand that is a good value is a tough task.
At Insider Picks, we’re firm believers that great products don’t have to come from names already so well known, but more established names have earned their place in the cultural dialogue, and there is a reason people pine for a Rolex or Omega or Breitling.
Jomashop is a company committed to helping customers find value in their quest for a fine timepiece. The site offers a wide variety of brands at competitive prices. If you’re in the market for anything from Bulgari to Seiko to Timex and everything in between, chances are they will have an offering that you’d like to take advantage of.
Further, the navigation of the site is simple and intuitive, so if you know you want a new watch, but don’t know where to start, it’s a great place to simply browse around and look for something you like. You can sort by brand or by style, making it easy to find the perfect diving watch or chronograph for you.
There are a lot of younger watch brands out there, but if you’re looking for a well-established brand at a competitive price, Jomashop is here to help. Below we’ve pulled some of the great watches you can pick up for less than their standard rate through the site, but you should check out their full catalogue to get a real grasp of how many offers are available.
If you’re considering dropping big money on a luxury watch, as with any other major purchase, be sure to compare prices and do some research first. While all of the watches are guaranteed to be 100% authentic, they do not come with a manufacturers warranty. If you have any concerns at all, you can view Jomashop’s full warranty policy here.
All prices are in Australian dollars.
This simple piece from Movado is extremely sharp and pairs nicely with your finest suit at a fancy party. The midnight-black face of the watch with its silver North Star at 12 o'clock gives the impression it belongs in a Bond film.
If you're going for name brand, no name gets dropped more than Rolex. It's a symbol of status that also looks extremely clean. There's a reason Rolex is in the market position it is in, and a lot of it has to do with making very good watches for a very long time.
Rolex Datejust 36 Automatic Champagne Dial, $12,772, (retail: $15,120).
Tissot is the official timekeeper of sports the world over; the NBA, FIBA, and NASCAR all trust Tissot to make sure the buzzer-beaters and photo finishes are all legal. Thankfully, you don't have to be a pro to wear their gear.
Tissot T Classic Tradition Silver Dial, $270, (retail: $415).
This chronograph from Raymond Weil is a simple and elegant piece that pairs well with outfits both formal and casual.
Raymond Weil Maestro Chronograph Silver Dial Men's Watch, $1,242, (retail: $3,715).
For anyone with an interest in engineering, this look from Fossil gives you an inside look into the fascinating mechanics of your timepiece. It gives off a bit of a steampunk vibe while still looking rather formal.
Fossil Grant Automatic Self Wind Silver Skeleton, $131 (retail: $242).
Jomashop offers plenty of watches for women as well. This piece from Gucci is my personal favourite, but you can explore the entire set of women's watches here.
Gucci G-Timeless Silver Dial Stainless Steel Ladies Watch, $689, (retail: $1,091).
This article was originally published on 7/7/2016.
