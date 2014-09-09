Job Openings Little Changed In July

There were 4.67 million job openings as of the end of July.

The Bureau of Labour Statistics just released its latest Job Openings and Labour Turnover Survey, or JOLTS report, which showed 4.673 million job openings as of the end of July, down slightly from 4.675 million opening as of the end of June.

Expectations were for the report to show that there were 4.7 million job openings.

June’s report marked a 13-year high for job openings.

Layoffs and discharges affected 1.2% of workers in July, the eighth straight month layoffs and discharges have been at this level.

Total hires in July were up slightly, to 4.9 million from 4.8 million in June.

The JOLTS report has become a more closely watched economic indicator after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said it was one of her preferred economic indicators.

More to come …

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.