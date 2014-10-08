Job Openings Surge In August

Job openings rose to 4.84 million in August.

This is according to the latest Job Openings and Labour Turnover Survey, or JOLTS report, at the top of the hour.

Expectations were for jobs openings to total 4.7 million, up slight from 4.67 million last month.

The report showed that job openings increased in nondurable good manufacturing, health care and social assistance, and in accommodation and food services.

Job openings fell in state and local government.

This report pegs job openings near a roughly 13-year high.

The latest JOLTS report also comes on the heels of last Friday’s jobs report, which showed the unemployment rate fell to 5.9% as nonfarm payrolls grew by 248,000.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.