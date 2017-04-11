Here come JOLTS ...

The Bureau of Labour Statistics will release its monthly Job Openings and Labour Turnover Survey at 10 a.m. ET.

Economists forecast that job openings were little changed at 5.656 million in February from 5.626 million in January, according to Bloomberg.

Here’s a preview from Wells Fargo:

Job openings rose in January despite an outsized decline in federal government openings. Voluntary separations surged, pushing the total number of quitters to a cycle high. Through the monthly volatility, the labour market continued to add jobs in the first quarter, and the tightening labour market should spur a continued rise in the quit rate. Continued momentum in quits could presage a pickup in wage growth, which would support additional Fed rate hikes this year.

