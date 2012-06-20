BIG MISS: Job Openings Fall By 325K To 3.416 Million

People wait in line at a job fair sponsored by State Senator Jose R. Peralta and Elmcor Youth and Adult Activities in New York City.

Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The number of new job openings in the U.S. fell more than eight per cent month-on-month, new data out of the Bureau of labour Statistics shows.There were 3.416 million job openings in April, below the 3.685 million economists polled by Bloomberg had expected.



“Job openings decreased for total nonfarm, total private, and government as well as in manufacturing, professional and business services, and state and local government,” the BLS said in a statement.

The total number of openings was more than 1 million higher than at the end of the recession in 2009.





