The labor shortage shows no sign of slowing down as job openings ticked up in December

US job openings gained to 10.9 million in December, according to JOLTS data published Tuesday.

That landed well above the median economist forecast of 10.3 million openings.

Some 4.3 million Americans quit, down from November’s record high but still exceeding the pre-crisis average.

Job openings unexpectedly crept higher in December as the hiring recovery sharply slowed and the Omicron variant fueled a new wave of COVID-19 infections nationwide.

Openings rose to 10.9 million from 10.8 million in the last month of 2021, according to Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey data published Wednesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg expected openings to dip to 10.3 million. The print places openings just below the record highs seen in July and erases much of November’s decline.





The report all but confirms the labor shortage lasted into 2022 as hiring slowed into the winter. The country added just 199,000 payrolls in December, reflecting the smallest gain all year and badly missing economists' estimates. The weak gains led to little improvement in matching jobs with available workers. There were roughly 0.6 unemployed people for every job opening in December, according to the report. That's the lowest reading in data going back to 2006.

With openings still elevated and employers struggling to hire, the labor market is likely to remain unusually tight well into the new year.

Openings rose the most in the accommodation and food services sector, with businesses listing 133,000 available roles. Information businesses followed with a gain of 40,000 openings. Nondurable goods manufacturers and public schools both added 31,000 openings.

Retaining workers is a similarly difficult task in the pandemic economy. About 4.3 million people quit their jobs in December, down from 4.5 million the month prior. Though the print signals quitting could be easing from levels seen earlier in 2021, it also marks a sixth straight month of more than 4 million people walking out of their jobs.





The health care and social assistance sector saw the biggest drop in quits of 89,000, according to the report. Quits at accommodation and food services firms fell by 64,000, and the construction sector followed with a drop of 44,000 quits in December.

The extreme labor-market tightness also led to less firing. Layoffs and discharges eased to 1.2 million in December, marking the lowest count in at least 16 years.

This story is breaking, check back soon for updates.