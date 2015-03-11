Here comes the job openings report...

At 10:00 a.m. ET, we’ll get the new Job Openings and Labour Turnover Survey report from the Bureau of Labour Statistics.

Economists expect the January JOLTS report to reveal 5.05 million US job openings.

From Credit Suisse: “Job openings rose in December to 5.0M, which drove the vacancies-to-unemployed workers’ ratio up to 0.58 — its highest level since November 2007. January’s data could see some correction due to the uptick in January unemployment.”

