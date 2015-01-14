Payroll Gains And The JOLTS Report

Economists are excited about the economic reports we got on Tuesday morning.

The NFIB survey had some comments on wages and the JOLTS report showed that job openings surged to a post-crisis high.

The BLS just released a chartbook to go along with the JOLTS report, and this is the key chart that shows why more job opening have been such good news for payroll gains, particularly over the last year.

So, rate hikes next?

