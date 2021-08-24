Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

Australian electric vehicle charging firm Jolt has secured $100 million investment from US asset management firm BlackRock.

Jolt plans to install 5,000 public charging points across the map over the next ten years.

Australia’s transition to electric vehicles has been slow compared to similar nations, with price and infrastructure limiting consumer uptake.

BlackRock has funneled more than $100 million into Australian electric vehicle charging firm Jolt, boosting the company’s goal of providing 5,000 charging sites nationwide by 2030.

The Australian Financial Review reports Blackrock has acquired a minority stake in Jolt, marking the first major Asia-Pacific investment of its renewable energy fund.

Jolt currently offers more than a dozen public charging stations across Adelaide and Sydney, utilising existing power infrastructure like substations and streetside electricity kiosks for its car top-up network.

The company offers the first 7KwH of power free for users, granting them about 45km of driving range, with charges applied for further power usage.

Beyond simply charging EV users for on-road juice, Jolt infrastructure also serves as out-of-home advertising, with the company suggesting its network will eventually have the muscle to compete with traditional billboards and street-level brand messaging.

The BlackRock investment will reportedly be used to install 1,000 stations within the next three years.

Jolt’s new partnership with Ausgrid will see more charging stations pop up in Sydney from September.

Speaking to Bloomberg, Charlie Reid, BlackRock’s chief of renewable power investments across Asia Pacific, said the investment came in spite of Australia’s “laggard” approach to EV uptake.

Part of that slow adoption was due to a lack of public charging infrastructure across the nation’s enormous landmass, Reid said, with the Jolt investment designed to kickstart what may be a lucrative national transition to low-emissions vehicles.

Despite the lack of charging infrastructure present in many comparable countries, new analysis shows EV uptake accelerated dramatically over the first six months of 2021.

In a fresh report, the Electric Vehicle Council states some 8,688 EVs were sold across the nation between January and June, marking a 20% increase over the total number sold in 2020.

New incentives offered by the states go some way to explaining that increase.

As EVs remain more expensive than their internal combustion counterparts, NSW has pledged up to $3,000 rebates for owners.

Victoria and South Australia have also revealed EV targets for the next fifteen years, signaling the Paris-aligned transition away from greenhouse gas-emitting vehicles is getting underway in Australia.

Given the outsized opportunities of that shift, Reid told the AFR that BlackRock expects to issue further investment in Jolt in the years to come.