Jolla, Finland's Answer To The IPhone And Android, Will Start Selling Its First Phone This Month

Jolla, the new Finnish-based smartphone company that spun out of Nokia, just announced at Slush that its first phone will go on sale in Helsinki on November 27.

Back in June, Jolla secured its first mobile phone carrier. Finland’s third largest smartphone carrier, DNA, will be the first to sell Jolla’s (pronounced Yo-Lah) flagship phone.

Jolla runs the company’s own Sailfish OS, which is based on the MeeGo OS that Nokia smartphones ran before switching to Microsoft’s Windows Phone 8. Even though Jolla runs Sailfish, the phone will be compatible with Android apps, which means users could potentially have hundreds of thousands of apps to choose from, assuming the developers submit their apps to the Sailfish app store.

The phone features a 4.5-inch display, dual-core processor, microSD expansion with 16GB of storage pre-installed, a 4G modem, and a replaceable battery. Jolla has previously said the device would cost about €399.

Disclosure: Finnish funding agency Tekes and Finnfacts, a non-profit media service organisation in Finland, paid for my trip to Helsinki to explore the startup scene.

