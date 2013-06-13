Jolla, Finland's Answer To The iPhone And Android, Just Locked Down Its First Carrier

Jolla, the new Finnish-based smartphone company that spun out of Nokia, just secured its first mobile phone carrier.



Finland’s third largest smartphone carrier DNA announced today that it would be the first to sell Jolla’s (pronounced Yo-Lah) flagship phone.

Jolla expects to begin production of its flagship phone by the end of this year, and hopes to ship pre-ordered devices by the end of the year, CEO Tomi Pienimaki said at a small press event earlier this week.

So far, 118 countries have expressed interest in the Jolla smartphone, Pienimaki said. But for now, Jolla has its eyes on the European and Chinese markets. Pienimaki would not disclose the exact number of pre-orders.

Pienimaki also said that he expects to close a new round of funding in the next couple of weeks. To date, Jolla has received funding from Nokia’s Bridge program and China Fortune.

Jolla runs the company’s own Sailfish OS, which is based on the MeeGo OS that Nokia smartphones ran before switching to Microsoft’s Windows Phone 8. Even though Jolla runs Sailfish, the phone will be compatible with Android apps, which means users could potentially have hundreds of thousands of apps to choose from, assuming the developers submit their apps to the Sailfish app store.

The phone features a 4.5-inch display, dual-core processor, microSD expansion with 16GB of storage pre-installed, a 4G modem, and a replaceable battery.

