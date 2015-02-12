Joko Widodo's blanket treatment of drug smuggling cases violates several Indonesian laws, says Bali Nine lawyer

Photo: Jason Childs/Getty.

The lawyer for the two Bali Nine drug smugglers on death row have claimed that Indonesian president Joko Widodo has violated several regulations in his crackdown on drug offenders in the country.

Lawyer Ponti Azani says instead of considering Andrew Chan and Myuran Sukumaran’s individual cases, Widodo has given all smuggler cases generic treatment.

As part of Indonesian law the president must consider in detail the conditions of the prisoners seeking clemency.

Now the Australians may have the opportunity to challenge the president’s decision.

If successful, authorities would have to halt their plans to execute the men this month.

The pair have undertaken several failed bids to have their sentences reviewed, the last was hand-written letters in Bahasa to the president.

Indonesian officials have maintained a strong stance against providing the men leniency. Both Widodo and Indonesian Attorney-General H.M. Prasetyo said they will not show mercy to drug offenders on death row.

“[The executions] will send a message to members of drugs syndicates — there is no mercy for drug dealers and traffickers,” Prasetyo said.

“For those who disagree with the death penalty, hopefully they can understand that what we are doing is simply to save our nation from the threat of narcotics.”

If the men do end up facing the firing squad, it will be the first execution of an Australian overseas in 10 years.

