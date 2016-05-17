26 jokes only accountants will find funny

Justin Sullivan / Staff / Getty Images

1. Welcome to the accounting department, where everybody counts.

2. What does CPA stand for? Can't Pass Again.

3. It's accrual world.

4. It's 4:04. Do you know where your auditor is?

5. Where do homeless accountants live? In a tax shelter.

6. A fine is a tax for doing wrong. A tax is a fine for doing well.

7. How do you know you have a great CPA? He has a tax loophole named after him.

8. What do you call an accountant with an opinion? An auditor.

9. An accountant is someone who solves a problem you didn't know you had in a way you don't understand.

10. Why did the accountant cross the road?Because she looked in the files and did what they did last year.