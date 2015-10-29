A military blimp is on the loose and people immediately turned it into a meme

A blimp came loose from its tethering at a military base today and is currently floating aimlessly through the air.

The military is currently trying to locate the blimp and deflate it as it slowly floats over Pennsylvania, but they haven’t been successful yet.

Meanwhile, everyone on Twitter is coming up with their best blimp jokes, which we’ve assembled here.

To answer the question on plenty of people’s minds, yes, someone’s made the blimp its own Twitter account.

“Authorities said it is equipped with a device to slowly deflate it, but it apparently is not working.” BAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHA

— runa wayblimp (@runaway_blimp) October 28, 2015

But the tweets surrounding the blimp are way funnier.

Brian Williams is ON the blimp.

— Hadas Gold (@Hadas_Gold) October 28, 2015

Lots of people expressed confusion and dismay at the idea that a blimp could be misplaced.

How in the hell do you lose a blimp?

— LIGHT MAN (@Lightman0) October 28, 2015

While others are speculating that everyone’s favourite White House ne’er-do-well is to blame.

“They’re never gonna let me near that blimp again.” pic.twitter.com/3Y1qHwwDx4

— Matthew (@Matthops82) October 28, 2015

In fact, there are lots of political-themed blimp jokes.

If Rick Perry were still in the race he’d lasso the blimp :(

— Brian Beutler (@brianbeutler) October 28, 2015

This Twitter user went method and tried to imagine how the blimp must be feeling right now.

Mix tape blaring from escaped #blimp:”I Shall be Released””Theme from Free Willy””Going Home””Who Let the Dogs Out””Stairway to Heaven”

— Barry Nash (@barryonash) October 28, 2015

People have decided that this blimp is pretty rebellious and anti-surveillance.

This is a good question.

why didn’t we kill the blimp in its infancy when we had the chance

— Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) October 28, 2015

The blimp is drawing comparisons to ill-advised ’90s fashions.

A GIANT BLIMP IS ON THE LOOSE!- emotional, overreacting teen me yelling at my thighs in a Contempo Casuals dressing room mirror

— Erin Gloria Ryan (@morninggloria) October 28, 2015

Some impressive Photoshop efforts have been made.

BREAKING: The memes have taken control of the blimp! Be on the lookout for flying memes! cc: @trillballins pic.twitter.com/FeLLWr1ugk

— Professor Big Tweets (@HoosierWolves) October 28, 2015

And of course, people are merging today’s biggest meme with one from last week.

Hotline Blimp? Is that a thing yet? pic.twitter.com/GCpTrkrwtf

— Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) October 28, 2015

1-800-HOTLINEBLIMP

— Dennis Grove (@GipperGrove) October 28, 2015

But some users are just sad to be busy today while everyone else has all the fun.

When you’re stuck in a meeting and can’t play along with Blimp Twitter pic.twitter.com/qEd9w7XnI2

— Wyclef Status: Gone (@TheEricFulton) October 28, 2015

And finally, since the blimp was used for surveillance purposes, you know Edward Snowden had to weigh in.

Apparent second confirmation that mass surveillance leads to unauthorised travel. pic.twitter.com/O6LZsoKTjD

— Edward Snowden (@Snowden) October 28, 2015

