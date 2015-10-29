A military blimp is on the loose and people immediately turned it into a meme

Molly Mulshine

A blimp came loose from its tethering at a military base today and is currently floating aimlessly through the air. 

The military is currently trying to locate the blimp and deflate it as it slowly floats over Pennsylvania, but they haven’t been successful yet

Meanwhile, everyone on Twitter is coming up with their best blimp jokes, which we’ve assembled here.

To answer the question on plenty of people’s minds, yes, someone’s made the blimp its own Twitter account.

But the tweets surrounding the blimp are way funnier.

Lots of people expressed confusion and dismay at the idea that a blimp could be misplaced.

While others are speculating that everyone’s favourite White House ne’er-do-well is to blame.

In fact, there are lots of political-themed blimp jokes.

This Twitter user went method and tried to imagine how the blimp must be feeling right now.

People have decided that this blimp is pretty rebellious and anti-surveillance.

This is a good question.

The blimp is drawing comparisons to ill-advised ’90s fashions.

Some impressive Photoshop efforts have been made.

And of course, people are merging today’s biggest meme with one from last week.

But some users are just sad to be busy today while everyone else has all the fun.

And finally, since the blimp was used for surveillance purposes, you know Edward Snowden had to weigh in.

 

