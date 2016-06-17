The tattoos in 'Suicide Squad' are actually really important

Joker underwent a transformation for “Suicide Squad,” and it happened for a reason.

Played by Jared Leto in the upcoming movie, Joker is covered in tattoos, which received mixed reactions from fans.

Director David Ayer told Yahoo Movies UK that the tattoos serve an important purpose.

“The tattoos tell a very specific story,” Ayer said. “And eventually people will decipher them and understand what’s going on, but obviously they’re contentious … There are very specific stories and Easter eggs in those tattoos. And even his teeth, there’s an entire story behind that which is absolutely canon. It’s putting his history on his body.”

Ayer said he drew inspiration from “drug lords on Instagram” to try and create a more realistic villain.

“If a guy like him really existed today, where would he come from?” Ayer said. “How would he do business? Who would he know? What would he look like? In my mind, I took a lot of inspiration from drug lords on Instagram. It’s a great way to understand the lifestyle of a villain.”

Harley Quinn is also covered in tattoos, and those serve a purpose as well.

According to Margot Robbie, who plays Quinn, she did the tattoos herself in prison.

“They’re stick and poke tattoos, prison-style tattoos, that you do when you don’t have a tattoo gun,” she said. “She did them herself out of boredom and desperation … There’s ‘I Heart Puddin,’ a Joker face, a love heart … that’s obviously reflective of her time in prison.”

“Suicide Squad” will hit theatres August 5.

